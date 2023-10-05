Heat is here: back to the 90s in Bako

After a very cool weekend, temperatures have been steadily climbing.

Now, they're back in the 90s.

Bakersfield's high of 90° on Wednesday was our first day in the 90s since September 16th.

Highs will stay at or above the 90° mark through at least Sunday, so we're in for our warmest weekend in quite a while.

Fortunately, there is an end in sight for our warmup.

All signs point to our current weather pattern breaking down by early next week, and our highs returning back into the 80s, and possibly even as cool as the 70s.

