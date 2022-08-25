Heat Peaks today here in Kern County

Happy Humpday Kern County.

It was another hot day.

The heat peaked for this week today with a high in Bakersfield reaching 106 degrees.

Tomorrow we will begin to see numbers come down as cooler air moves into Southern California, all thanks to a weak trough of low pressure moving over the Northwest, just in time for the weekend as our forecast highs fall into the double digits.

Light winds will be coming in from the Northwest and minimal cloud cover for our valley and desert communities as well as dry conditions for all of The San Joaquin Valley.

We do have a 10% chance of rain for mountain areas Thursday.

Stay cool and stay hydrated.