Heat remains on Tuesday; winds pick up this afternoon

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. Temperatures stay hot through this afternoon, and our heat advisory is active through the day. The one noticeable change will be strong winds this evening.

The Heat Advisory is active for the valley and Kern River Valley through 8 p.m. Tuesday as summer-like heat hangs on.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 101 on Tuesday. Mid-to-upper-90s is expected in the KRV, and likely 100+ in the desert. Mountain towns are also expecting to feel the heat as they near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Now to the wind. We expect strong winds to pick up by early evening Tuesday. This is happening as a weak system moves in and will allow some cooler marine air to flow into Kern by Wednesday.

Everyone will notice this wind, and we actually expect the strongest winds in the west side hills. A Wind Advisory is active for Taft and the I-5 corridor in Buttonwillow starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday through early Wednesday. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

The heat and the wind increases our fire danger, meaning if something were to spark, the weather conditions are favorable for it to spread.

Continue to be safe and keep yourselves hydrated in this heat.

An improvement in temperatures is expected Wednesday as Bakersfield falls out of triple digits with a forecast high of 88.

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