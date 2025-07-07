Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat returns Monday

We have another chance at a heatwave by next weekend
23ABC Morning Weather Update July 7, 2025
Happy Monday, Kern County. After a nice holiday weekend, we have changes this week. Heat comes back into play, and fire danger is a concern into Monday afternoon.

Bakersfield is expected to be 100 degrees Monday, upper-90s in the KRV, 80s in mountain towns and 90s and triple digits dominate the desert. Into the afternoon Monday, expected to feel more of a breeze. The west side of the valley and Kern River Valley could see wind gusts between 25-30 mph, and these neighborhoods have elevated fire danger because of this.

In the extended forecast, strong high pressure builds in by the end of the work week, meaning our traditional summer heat is back by the weekend. Bakersfield could be up to 105 by Friday.

