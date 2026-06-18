Heat slowly backs off heading into the weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Bakersfield is likely to break our six-day heat wave as temperatures slowly cool heading into the weekend. It will still be warm, but near-average!

An upper-level trough is changing up our weather pattern this weekend. It's not a cold airmass, but this trough pushes out the strong high pressure that was in control of our hot weather the past few days.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 96 on Thursday, then 92 Friday, and 89 on Saturday. Father's Day looks good, too, with a forecast high in the low-90s.

As the slightly cooler air moves in, we are expecting stronger winds for the desert, west side hills, and mountains. The wind, plus low humidity, means elevated fire danger this weekend.

Summer heat re-enters the forecast next week, so enjoy the minor cooldown this weekend!

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