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Heat slowly backs off heading into the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 18, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Bakersfield is likely to break our six-day heat wave as temperatures slowly cool heading into the weekend. It will still be warm, but near-average!

An upper-level trough is changing up our weather pattern this weekend. It's not a cold airmass, but this trough pushes out the strong high pressure that was in control of our hot weather the past few days.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 96 on Thursday, then 92 Friday, and 89 on Saturday. Father's Day looks good, too, with a forecast high in the low-90s.

As the slightly cooler air moves in, we are expecting stronger winds for the desert, west side hills, and mountains. The wind, plus low humidity, means elevated fire danger this weekend.

Summer heat re-enters the forecast next week, so enjoy the minor cooldown this weekend!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

06/18/2026

Sunny

98° / 64°

0%

Friday

06/19/2026

Sunny

93° / 61°

0%

Saturday

06/20/2026

Sunny

90° / 64°

0%

Sunday

06/21/2026

Sunny

94° / 68°

0%

Monday

06/22/2026

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Tuesday

06/23/2026

Sunny

102° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

06/24/2026

Sunny

103° / 75°

0%

Thursday

06/25/2026

Sunny

104° / 75°

0%