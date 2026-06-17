Heat slowly breaks down heading into the weekend

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. We expect another hot day ahead, but there is high confidence for a slight cool down just in time for Father's Day weekend.

Tuesday made day five of the first Bakersfield heat wave of 2026, meaning we've had five consecutive days at or above 100 degrees.

Wednesday will still be hot with a forecast high around 100 degrees in Bakersfield.

By Wednesday evening, though, the first sign of a change in our weather pattern arrives in the form of gusty winds. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible near Mojave tonight, and even the valley could feel gusts up to 25 mph.

The introduction of wind in our already hot and dry area does increase fire danger, specifically the risk for fast-moving grass fires. Please follow local burn bans and keep fire safety top of mind.

Temperatures cool slightly Friday through Sunday. Bakersfield is set to be around 89 degrees on Saturday!

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