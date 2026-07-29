Heat slowly building in through the weekend

Good morning! Temperatures begin to climb on Wednesday, and we will stay hot for the next several days. An Extreme Heat Warning begins Thursday in the desert.

Strong high pressure is building through this weekend, and by Saturday, it will essentially be right on top of us here in California. It is a strong, hot airmass that will send extreme heat to some of our neighborhoods.

Again, that Extreme Heat Warning begins Thursday in the desert, and it includes Mojave, California City, Rosamond, and Ridgecrest. Afternoon temperatures up to 112 are possible, and overnight lows are likely to stay around 80.

Bakersfield will likely be around 105 this weekend, and the Kern River Valley could very well be just as hot this weekend. Mountain towns will even heat up to the mid-90s.

Remember to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during the peak afternoon heat, and check in on your neighbors.

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