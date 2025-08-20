Heat slowly moves in, fire danger increases

Heat is moving into California this week, and we have quite a busy weekend ahead. We'll likely feel our hottest temperatures of the year, and we even have a few minor storm chances. Let's begin with the elevated fire danger.

Hot temperatures, low relative humidity and dry vegetation are driving up fire dangers in southern Kern County. A red flag warning goes into effect Wednesday morning for Frazier Park, Lebec, Pine Mountain Club, and Grapevine. This red flag warning remains in effect until Saturday.

In addition to high fire danger, extreme heat is still building. Starting Thursday, the Kern County desert has an extreme heat warning. Then, Friday and Saturday brings extreme heat to the valley and KRV.

Bakersfield and the surrounding valley neighborhoods have an Extreme Heat Warning Friday through early Sunday morning, and a heat advisory is active in the same time frame for the Kern River Valley.

A strong high pressure system is responsible for this heat, and it's position also allows monsoonal moisture to flow into California. Essentially, the introduction of that moisture will create minor chances for isolated thunderstorms and showers through the weekend. Widespread storms are unlikely. The best chances of isolated thunderstorms will be in the mountains, which again, could drive up fire danger.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday all bring minor chances for storms and/or rain to Kern. The exact timing is still unclear, but we're monitoring this situation very closely as the weekend approaches.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

