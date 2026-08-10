Heat stays with us to start this week; nicer by the end of the work week

Good morning! The Extreme Heat Warning remains active through Monday as hot weather hangs on. Later this week, heat will break down significantly.

Many of our communities are waking up to temperatures in the 70s and 80s, a sign that we are still in a hot weather pattern.

Widespread triple digit heat remains in the forecast on Monday in the valley, desert, and Kern River Valley. Mountain towns will still heat up into the 90s.

The extended forecast finally shows some promise. The strong "heat dome" of high pressure begins to move off to the east over the next couple of days.

As that happens, our flow will briefly shift to allow monsoon moisture to flow into central California. This could send scattered showers to the high elevation Sierra Nevada, but most of Kern will experience this in the form of more clouds in the sky.

By this coming weekend, temperatures are set to be near or below average across Kern—signaling that our prolonged heat wave will soon subside. By Friday, Bakersfield will likely be in the mid-90s for an afternoon high!



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