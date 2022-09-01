Heat warning extended through Wednesday

Bakersfield reluctantly welcomes triple digit heat once again Wednesday.

This heat wave extends our excessive heat warning through next Wednesday.

The high in Bakersfield reached 101° Wednesday and is expected to reach 104° Thursday.

All across the state, the heat is the big story.

Typically cooler coastal cities like San Luis Obispo saw temperatures at 79° Wednesday and are expected to jump to 88° Thursday.

If you're looking to escape the heat this Labor Day weekend, you're out of luck.

All of California will be seeing this blistering heat due to the high pressure system sitting right above us.

This system traps heat and pollutants in the San Joaquin Valley, leaving our air quality at unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Be sure to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioning, and never leave pets or children in hot vehicles.