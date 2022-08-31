Triple digit heat expected through Labor Day weekend

Triple digit heat has arrived once again in Bakersfield.

With Tuesday's high at 100°, we begin heat wave #4, and temperatures will only rise from here.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect Wednesday through Tuesday.

Wednesday we're expecting temperatures to reach 101° and up to 104° on Thursday.

The rest of the week will see temperatures above 105°, lingering into the holiday weekend.

Through Labor Day weekend, this major heat wave will impact all of Kern county and bring soaring temperatures across the state.

Even cooler spots like Los Angeles will see temperatures up to 100° this weekend.

The high pressure system responsible for this heat traps pollutants in our area, leaving us with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

We recommend drinking plenty of water, staying in air-conditioning, and wearing light clothing through the week as temperatures continue to climb.