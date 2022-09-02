Heat wave #4 has officially arrived

Thursday marks the third consecutive day of triple digit heat, kicking off heat wave #4 for Kern county.

This spike in temperatures forced Bakersfield to tolerate a high of 103° on Thursday.

Friday is not looking any better for Kern county.

The high in Bakersfield is expected to be 107­° on Friday.

China Lake and Ridgecrest will see temperatures at 111°, and this heat wave refuses to leave anyone out.

San Diego is projected to see the high reach 85°, and Los Angeles is planning to see temperatures as high as 92°.

A flex alert remains in effect across California Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During these times, you are asked to set your thermostat to 78° of higher, avoid using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, use fans for cooling, and unplug unused items.

Through Labor Day weekend, drink plenty of water and wear light clothing to avoid heat illnesses as temperatures are expected to remain just as hot.