Heat wave continues, but a slight cool down is coming this weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We're knocking on the door of a cool down, and by the weekend, there's a break in our excessive heat. Most of the county will fall below triple digits by Saturday.

For your Wednesday, though, a majority of the county is still under an excessive heat warning. This expires Thursday night. There is a slight chance for some passing showers and thunderstorms in the Kern River Valley and Desert on Wednesday afternoon, but the chances are lower than yesterday. Wednesday's high temperatures are listed below.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 107 degrees by late afternoon.

Taft: 106

Delano: 108

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 103 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 101

Wofford Heights: 103

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 106 by the afternoon.

California City: 108

Ridgecrest: 112

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 93 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 93

Pine Mountain Club: 87

Have a safe and happy Wednesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

