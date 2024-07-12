Heat wave continues with high fire danger into the weekend

Happy Friday, Kern County. Our historic heat wave continues to bring extreme heat across the county and the rest of Central California. The National Weather Service extended the excessive heat warning until Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Friday will be another hot day, but temperatures are expected to trend down as we head into early next week. Projected high temperatures on Friday are 110 degrees in Bakersfield, 97 degrees in Tehachapi, 107 in Lake Isabella, 110 in Mojave and 116 degrees in Ridgecrest. This strong area of high pressure starts to break down early next week, and our temperatures are expected to fall closer to average for this time of year by Tuesday.

There is high fire danger as we head into the weekend. A Red Flag Warning has been issued starting Friday at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday at 9:00 p.m. for the Kern River Valley. Possible thunderstorms developing in the Sierra Nevada raise the fire danger. While our futurecast outlook shows little precipitation from these storms, the elevated fire danger is from the threat of lightning. Scattered storms could pass through the area Friday evening into the weekend sporadically.

Continue to stay hydrated throughout this heat wave and have a safe weekend, Kern County.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

