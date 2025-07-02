Heat wave could hang on another day

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Heat continues today, and we could extend our Bakerfield heat wave another day.

Hot, dry weather persists across Kern. Temperatures around 100 degrees are likely in the valley and desert, 90s in the KRV and 80s in mountain towns.

Also, winds will pick up into the afternoon. We do not have any wind alerts, but most of Kern will feel gusts between 20-30 mph by Wednesday evening. Given our long stretch of hot, dry weather, adding more wind into the mix brings fire danger to the forefront.

If you're heading out of town for the holiday, there's a chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms in the Great Basin, including Las Vegas, Wednesday and Thursday. Have a safe holiday week.

