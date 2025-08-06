Heat wave likely in Bakersfield through the weekend

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. We're keeping an eye on warming temperatures and air quality into the day. Let's begin with heat.

Over the next few days, central California will be sandwiched between two strong high pressure systems. One is settled over the desert southwest, and the other is building off the coast of Northern California. These two strong systems will drive temperatures up, but our position between the two will actually shield us from extreme heat. Long story short, we're heating up, but not in a record-breaking way.

Bakersfield will warm into the triple digits for several days, meaning a heat wave is likely. The hottest forecasted temps show up to 104 degrees in the valley this weekend, and temperatures in the vicinity of 100 degrees hold on into next week in Bakersfield.

The Kern River Valley takes a run at 100 degrees this weekend, and widespread triple digit heat is likely in our desert neighborhoods. Mountain towns will likely be in the low-90s this weekend.

A situation we're continuing to monitor, of course, is the Gifford Fire in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. As of Wednesday morning, it's burned just under 84,000 acres and is 9% contained. If the fire continues to burn, air quality impacts are possible in Kern, particularly southwest Kern County. If any air quality alerts are issued, we'll keep you updated both on air and online.

