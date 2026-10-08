Heat winding down, much cooler air moving in

The end of our October heat is in sight!

Forecast highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 90s for most of Kern through Friday, with mid to upper 80s in the mountains.

By Saturday cooler weather starts to move in.

Valley areas will likely stay below 90° on Saturday, and many mountain towns will be below 80°.

Temperatures continue to fall into early next week, when widespread 60s and 70s are expected across Kern.

The cooler air isn't the only change we're tracking, as rain chances are back in the forecast.

At this point I've included slight chances for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Uncertainty is still high regarding rainfall timing and amounts.

What is now Hurricane Rachel will interact with an upper level low later this week, then those two system will interact with another upper level by the weekend.

How these interactions play out will have a significant impact on the track of Rachel and its associated moisture.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

