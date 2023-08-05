Heating back up to those hot temps

We had a nice break in the low 90s here in Bakersfield for the past few days but we are warming back up to temps near average.

Bakersfield will reach a high of 97° today, with other valley communities feeling the same.

Our Grapevine communities will be hovering in the mid 80s.

The KRV will be in the mid 90s.

Our deserts will be in the triple digits, with Ridgeview projected to reach 105°.

Our Air Quality is hanging out in the lower end of the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Winds will be around 15 mph in the valley and around 20-30 mph in the mountains and deserts.

Have a good weekend!

