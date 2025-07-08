Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heating up after a decent weekend

Triple digits return to the forecast
23ABC Evening weather update July 7, 2025
Bakersfield is back in the triple digits.

That's no shock, given that it's July, but it's a little disappointing after our beautiful weekend weather.

Bakersfield hit only 92° on the 4th of July, just 93° on Saturday, and 96° on Sunday.

We've got more heat in the forecast, too.

Temperatures are likely to stay just under the century mark Tuesday and Wednesday, but will jump to close to 105° by Friday!

However, it could be worse.

This time last year temperatures were up to 114° in Bakersfield, and we've got nothing like that heading our way any time soon.

