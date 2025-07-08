Heating up after a decent weekend

Bakersfield is back in the triple digits.

That's no shock, given that it's July, but it's a little disappointing after our beautiful weekend weather.

Bakersfield hit only 92° on the 4th of July, just 93° on Saturday, and 96° on Sunday.

We've got more heat in the forecast, too.

Temperatures are likely to stay just under the century mark Tuesday and Wednesday, but will jump to close to 105° by Friday!

However, it could be worse.

This time last year temperatures were up to 114° in Bakersfield, and we've got nothing like that heading our way any time soon.

