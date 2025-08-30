Heating up for Labor Day weekend

After a few days in the double digits, we're heading back toward heat.

The unofficial end of summer does not spell the end of summer weather.

Bakersfield is expected to be right around 100° both Saturday and Sunday, before climbing to about 103° on Labor Day.

The heat isn't all we're tracking, though.

The same area of high pressure responsible for increasing our temperatures will also help bring monsoonal moisture our way next week.

That means another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely, especially in our mountain and desert areas!

