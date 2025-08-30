Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heating up for Labor Day weekend

Triple digit highs are likely
23ABC Evening weather update August 29, 2025
Posted

After a few days in the double digits, we're heading back toward heat.

The unofficial end of summer does not spell the end of summer weather.

Bakersfield is expected to be right around 100° both Saturday and Sunday, before climbing to about 103° on Labor Day.

The heat isn't all we're tracking, though.

The same area of high pressure responsible for increasing our temperatures will also help bring monsoonal moisture our way next week.

That means another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely, especially in our mountain and desert areas!

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

-° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/30/2025

Clear

100° / 74°

0%

Sunday

08/31/2025

Clear

104° / 74°

0%

Monday

09/01/2025

Mostly Clear

106° / 77°

5%

Tuesday

09/02/2025

Clear

105° / 77°

15%

Wednesday

09/03/2025

Clear

104° / 78°

3%

Thursday

09/04/2025

Clear

104° / 77°

2%

Friday

09/05/2025

Clear

102° / 75°

2%