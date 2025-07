Bakersfield will get a very brief break from triple digit heat.

The high on Tuesday was a 98°, and Wednesday will be about the same.

By Thursday we'll back to around 100°.

Temperatures continue to climb into Friday.

The forecast high that day is 104°, which will be close to our hottest day of the season so far, 105° on May 30th.

