Heatwave #1 comes to an end

After 5 consecutive triple digit days we're finally cooling down
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 05, 2023
It's been a hot stretch, but some relief is here!

Bakersfield stayed under 100° on Wednesday, with a high of 99°.

That means heatwave #1 is over after 5 consecutive days in the triple digits.

In some even better news, our cooldown is just beginning.

We won't be getting the type of cool weather we enjoyed for much of June, but highs for the rest of the week and into the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s here in Bakersfield.

That may not sound great, but it's below average for this time of year, and much cooler than the start of the week.

Enjoy the bit of relief while it's here!

