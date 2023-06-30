Heatwave #1 starts Friday

Temperatures are climbing across Kern.

Bakersfield made it to 95° Thursday, still only about average for this time of year.

The real heat arrives Friday and into the weekend.

High pressure will be centered directly on top of us, and highs within few degrees of 105 Friday through Monday.

This will be by far the hottest weather of the season, and will be our first heatwave as well.

Almost the entire county will be under either an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisory starting Friday.

Stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors as the heat builds.

Also be sure to check on heat sensitive people, and never leave pets or children in hot cars!

Heat like this is to be expected this time of year, but most of us have not had a chance to acclimate to it yet, so take extra care to stay cool this weekend.