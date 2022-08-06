Heatwave #2 finally ends

Monsoonal moisture left its mark on Kern County again on Friday, albeit in a very different way than it did on Thursday.

Thursday brought strong storms and Flash Flood Warnings to Kern.

Friday brought light rain early in the day and plenty of clouds that lingered into the evening.

Those clouds blocked out the sun enough to keep temperatures below 100° in Bakersfield.

The high of 99° officially broke us out of our heatwave!

That ends a 25 day streak of triple digits highs, the 4th longest streak on record for Bakersfield.

It looks like we'll stay below 100° through the weekend, too!

Another change we'll see this weekend is a lack of monsoonal moisture.

For the first time in a while no showers or storms are expected in Kern.

We will see another push of moisture next week though, which means a return of showers and storms.