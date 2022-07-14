Wednesday marks three days at or above 100°

It's hot again!

It was close, but Bakersfield made it up to 100° on Wednesday.

That makes three days in a row at or above 100, so we're officially in heatwave #2 for the season!

It's not going to stop anytime soon, either.

The forecast highs in Bakersfield are over 100 for the next 7 days.

Temperatures will be especially hot this weekend, with a high of 106° currently forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

As of now the hottest temperature we've seen this year is 105°, so this could be the hottest stretch of the year so far!

That's fitting, though.

Wednesday marks the beginning of what is statistically the hottest stretch of the year.

From July 13th to August 1st the average high temperature in Bakersfield is 99°, the hottest average high we have all year!

