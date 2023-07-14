Heatwave #2 starts Friday

Bakersfield escaped the tripled digits on Thursday with a high of 99°.

We won't be able to say that again for a long time.

Friday will begin an extended and intense stretch of triple digit heat.

Friday won't be too hot for most of Kern, with Bakersfield only getting up to 103°, but temperatures will already be up over 110° in the Indian Wells Valley.

Highs around 110° will be common by the weekend.

Lake Isabella will climb close to that mark, Bakersfield will be well over 110°, and desert areas will be over 115°.

Even some mountain towns, like Tehachapi, could break into the triple digits.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for nearly all of Kern.

This means if precautions aren't taken to stay cool, heat illness will be possible.

This is dangerous heat, stay safe!