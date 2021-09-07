Heatwave #9 looks to be official on Wednesday

Heatwave #9 appears to be underway.

Tuesday marks two days in a row above 100 in Bakersfield, and Wednesday and Thursday are looking just as hot and hazy.

We're also at 63 days of 100 degrees or hotter in Bakersfield for 2021, just shy of the second most on record, which is 67.

The all time record is 76 days set back in 1917.

Heat remains in the forecast as an upper level high remains built in.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Valley alongside an Excessive Heat Warning for the desert.

As the high pressure drifts east in the coming days, we will see some monsoon moisture move in.

This will give us some cloud cover and maybe a few showers in the mountains and desert, but other than that little change.

Temperatures fall back closer to normal by the weekend and into next week.

