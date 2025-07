With a high of 102° on Monday, the second heatwave of the year in Bakersfield extends to day four.

A fifth day is likely, as the forecast high for Tuesday is 101°.

I don't think we'll hit day six, though!

Slightly cooler weather is expected mid week, dropping the high in Bakersfield to 97° for Wednesday.

The cooldown won't last long though, and triple digits will be possible again by the weekend.

