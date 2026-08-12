Heatwave coming to an end

With a high of 103° on Tuesday, Bakersfield has now had 14 consecutive days with a high in the triple digits.

That ends this week.

In fact, it could end Wednesday.

Wednesday's forecast high is 99°, so if temperatures are a touch warmer than expected we could extend the streak to 15 days.

Wednesday will also feature breezy afternoon and evening winds, as well as the chance for an isolated shower or storm, much like Tuesday.

By Thursday Bakersfield will be well below 100°, with a forecast high of 94°.

Cooler weather will move in across Kern, too, with mountain towns in the upper 70s to lower 80s by Thursday, lower 90s for the KRV, and even desert areas below 100°.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

