Heatwave continues, alerts extended

As of Wednesday Bakersfield has now had six consecutive days above 105°.

Wednesday's high was 106°, down from 109° on Tuesday.

Tehachapi hit 97°, Lake Isabella hit 104°, and China Lake soared to 112°.

Temperatures will fall a degree or two across Kern over the next couple of days, but no significant cooldown is expected.

Due to the continued heat, the National Weather Service has extended the heat alerts for Kern County.

Both the Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning that have been in effect for Kern were set to expire Wednesday evening, but have know been extended through Sunday.

Besides the heat, we're also keeping a close eye on smoke from the Gann Fire burning in Calaveras County.

Models indicate a bit of smoke could make it into Kern on Thursday.

Smoke models aren't the most reliable, but if smoke does reach Kern it would have a negative impact on air quality, and could potentially reduce our temperatures if it's sufficiently dense.

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