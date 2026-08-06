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Heatwave continues, alerts extended

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 5, 2026
Posted

As of Wednesday Bakersfield has now had six consecutive days above 105°.

Wednesday's high was 106°, down from 109° on Tuesday.

Tehachapi hit 97°, Lake Isabella hit 104°, and China Lake soared to 112°.

Temperatures will fall a degree or two across Kern over the next couple of days, but no significant cooldown is expected.

Due to the continued heat, the National Weather Service has extended the heat alerts for Kern County.

Both the Heat Advisory and Extreme Heat Warning that have been in effect for Kern were set to expire Wednesday evening, but have know been extended through Sunday.

Besides the heat, we're also keeping a close eye on smoke from the Gann Fire burning in Calaveras County.

Models indicate a bit of smoke could make it into Kern on Thursday.

Smoke models aren't the most reliable, but if smoke does reach Kern it would have a negative impact on air quality, and could potentially reduce our temperatures if it's sufficiently dense.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

08/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 76°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/06/2026

Mostly Clear

106° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/07/2026

Clear

107° / 78°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/08/2026

Clear

108° / 80°

0%

SundaySun

08/09/2026

Mostly Clear

110° / 81°

0%

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Mostly Clear

107° / 78°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

103° / 77°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Clear

102° / 75°

0%