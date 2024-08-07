Heatwave continues, Excessive Heat Warning still in effect

It's still very hot.

Bakersfield hit 107° on Tuesday, only 3 degrees shy of the record high of 110°.

Both the daily high and the record high are expected to be the same on Wednesday.

This level heat may not feel as bad as the heatwave we had in July, but it's still dangerous heat.

Stay cool and hydrated, and take lots of break if you have to be outside.

The good news is Wednesday is the hottest day of the forecast.

Highs will fall a few degrees by Thursday, and are still on track to return to the double digits by next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

