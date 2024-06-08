Heatwave ends this weekend

Our first heatwave is in the books!

Bakersfield hit 105° again on Friday, the third straight day with highs in the triple digits.

Fortunately Friday was much less humid than the previous two days.

The Excessive Heat Warning that has been in effect for much of Kern County is set to expire at 8 PM Friday, and cooler weather is expected soon.

The Kern Desert will still see some 100° readings this weekend, but here in the Valley highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Mountain areas look quite comfortable, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Enjoy the slightly cooler temperatures!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

