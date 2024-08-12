Watch Now
Heatwave ends Tuesday

Bakersfield hit 100° on Monday, extended our stretch of triple digit days to ten in a row.
Bakersfield will end it's 10 day heatwave on Tuesday.

I was optimistic it would end Monday, but the afternoon high briefly got up to 100°.

This most recent heatwave wasn't our worst, but our high did peak at 111° last Wednesday.

The forecast high in Bakersfield for Tuesday is only 96°, so it's highly unlikely that our heatwave will extend.

It's not just Tuesday that looks cooler, either.

Highs all week look to be near or below our seasonal average of 97°.

Enjoy this extended break from the triple digit heat!

