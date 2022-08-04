Heatwave extends, rain chances expand

The same big weather stories that have been in the forecast for weeks are still the big weather stories going forward.

We're still tracking heat and monsoonal moisture.

Wednesday was day 24 of Bakersfield's heatwave, good for 7th all time.

Friday will likely bump us up to 25 days, and all the way up to 4th all time.

In fact, since 1937 when official weather observations were moved to meadows field, we've only had 25 day heatwaves three times: in 2018, 1978, and 1971.

The only longer heatwaves come from before the observations were taken at the airport.

While the heat is unrelenting and reaching historic levels, moisture continues to flow our way.

Tuesday and Wednesday haven't been all that busy for showers and storms in Kern, but we expected more to develop on Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will develop in the mountains and desert Thursday afternoon.

We're also keeping our eye on a push of moisture that could give us some rain in the valley early Friday.