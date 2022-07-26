Kern County Heatwave goes over two weeks

The triple digits have stuck around long enough to mark day 15 of the second heatwave of the year.

As of Monday, it looks like the heatwave is set to stay at least until a chance of double digits comes Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the forecasted high is 99° degrees- a temperature that can easily go back up and continue the streak of triple digits.

Nevertheless, the rest of the week for Bakersfield is hitting highs around 103° degrees.

Grapevine communities can expect highs reaching the upper 80s and Kern River Valley will see the upper 90s.

Desert communities will be seeing highs up and around 105° degrees.

Something else in the forecast is a slight chance of monsoonal moisture for the mountain communities.

The monsoonal moisture would bring isolated storms and showers coming our way later this week.

23ABC's weather team is also tracking the Oak Fire in Northern California.

The air quality on Monday has not worsened significantly so far, and does not look like it will see much of a change.

If any smoke travels down, North Eastern Kern County could see hazy skies.

