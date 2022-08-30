Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heatwave number four has arrived.

Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, brought to you by 23ABC's Veronica Morley.
bg social 8-30-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:41 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 10:45:08-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning Kern County

Another area of high pressure is moving slowly westward and will essentially park over California for several days.

Excessive heat warning will be in effect through the weekend.

108 degrees will be the highest daily temperature we will see coming Saturday.

Today our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 101 degrees.

Expect clear skies and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Air quality is sitting in the moderate zone.

Have a great Tuesday and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018