Heatwave number four has arrived.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good morning Kern County

Another area of high pressure is moving slowly westward and will essentially park over California for several days.

Excessive heat warning will be in effect through the weekend.

108 degrees will be the highest daily temperature we will see coming Saturday.

Today our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 101 degrees.

Expect clear skies and light winds coming in from the Northwest.

Air quality is sitting in the moderate zone.

Have a great Tuesday and stay hydrated.