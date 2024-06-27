Heatwave over, another on the way

After 5 days, we've finally broken our heatwave here in Bakersfield.

Enjoy this slightly cooler weather, but don't get used to it.

It's going to get very hot again next week.

Bakersfield will likely be just below 100° on Friday, and back to right around the 100° mark Saturday.

Temperatures will really start to rise by the middle of next week, and likely peak late next week.

At this point an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Tuesday through Friday morning, but may be extended.

Highs in the Valley will likely reach or exceed 105°, with temperatures as hot as 110° not out of the question.

Be ready for another intense heatwave, just in time for the 4th of July.

