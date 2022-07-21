While our heatwave has peaked, it's not going to be stopping soon.

For the 10th day in a row, it's been hot.

Wednesday's high of 105° in Bakersfield officially extends out heatwave to ten days.

Unfortunately, we'll add several more days onto that.

In a bit of good news, the worst of the heat is behind us.

The Excessive Heat Warning that has been in effect since Saturday will expire at 10 PM Wednesday night, but will be replace with a Heat Advisory for Thursday.

Bakersfield's high is forecast to be 104°, with temperatures once again close to 110° in our warmest desert communities.

Temperatures will gradually fall through Sunday, when we'll at least have some chance to break our heatwave as the strong area of high pressure that has been in control of our weather shifts east.

Looking into next week, we're tracking another small chance in our weather pattern.

It's still looking hot, but models show an area of high pressure developing to our north, which would help funnel more monsoon moisture our way.