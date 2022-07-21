Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heatwave reaches 10 days, no sign of slowing down

While our heatwave has peaked, it's not going to be stopping soon.
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 21:51:59-04

For the 10th day in a row, it's been hot.

Wednesday's high of 105° in Bakersfield officially extends out heatwave to ten days.

Unfortunately, we'll add several more days onto that.

In a bit of good news, the worst of the heat is behind us.

The Excessive Heat Warning that has been in effect since Saturday will expire at 10 PM Wednesday night, but will be replace with a Heat Advisory for Thursday.

Bakersfield's high is forecast to be 104°, with temperatures once again close to 110° in our warmest desert communities.

Temperatures will gradually fall through Sunday, when we'll at least have some chance to break our heatwave as the strong area of high pressure that has been in control of our weather shifts east.

Looking into next week, we're tracking another small chance in our weather pattern.

It's still looking hot, but models show an area of high pressure developing to our north, which would help funnel more monsoon moisture our way.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018