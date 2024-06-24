Heatwave still going, but the end is in sight

It's still very hot.

Bakersfield has hit 105° as of 4 PM Monday.

We could still climb a degree or two, too.

That marks three straight days of triple digit temperatures, after 105° on Saturday and 108° on Sunday.

Our heatwave isn't prepared to stop quite yet, either.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 105°, and we expect a high of 101° Wednesday, which would extend our heatwave to five days.

Fortunately the high pressure ridge that has been giving us very hot temperatures should break down by Thursday, ending our heatwave.

In the meantime, we'll keep reminding you to stay cool and hydrated.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 11AM Tuesday, and could very well be extended a bit further.

