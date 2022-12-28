Heaviest rain of the year arrives

Our rain chances in 2022 haven't delivered so far.

That changed Tuesday.

An atmospheric river brought lots of rain all across the state of California, including Kern County.

Prior to Tuesday, Bakersfield's rainiest day of 2022 was all the back on March 4th, when 0.68" of rain fell.

Bakersfield had already picked up 0.75" by 7 PM with more rain still to fall.

The last time we saw a higher rain total than that was a little over a year ago on December 14th of 2021, when 0.97" of rain fell.

Tuesday's rain brought even higher totals in our mountain communities with several spots picking up over an inch of rain.

The heavy rain led the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory for much of Kern County, including Bakersfield.

Minor flooding will be possible in low lying and poor drainage areas.

The heavy rain has also led to at least one small mudslide, reported near Taft.

The biggest impact so far has been to traffic, with numerous spinouts and crashes reported Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain will continue to fall through a little after 8 PM, and begin to taper off from there.

By 10 PM just lighter showers will remain.

Clearing skies may also lead to fog Tuesday night.

Rain chances (although lighter) are back in the forecast by Thursday, with additional chances this weekend and early next week.

Our busy stretch of weather continues!