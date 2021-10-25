Heavy rain brings big impacts to Kern County

The storm that dumped several inches of rain in Northern California over the past 48 hours moved through Kern County on Monday, bringing big impacts across much of the county.

Heavy rain was the biggest issue, with over 2 inches measured at Keene, over an inch and Wofford Heights, and over half and inch in Bakersfield, as the heavy band slowly moved through from the late morning to early afternoon.

Steady rain brought rock slides in the Tehachapi area as well as the Kern Canyon, which was shot down for a short time Monday afternoon.

Minor street flooding was reported in Bakersfield, with dozens of crashes reported across the county.

Showers and even the occasional thunderstorm will linger into the evening.

Occasional downpours, gusty winds, and lightning will be possible with these storms.

Looking ahead, we'll see clearing skies through our Tuesday with cool temperatures.

Highs will struggle to hit 50 in the south mountains, with high temperatures around 60 expected in the Valley

Conditions will steadily get back to normal through the week, with sunny skies and warming temperatures.