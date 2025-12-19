Heavy rain stays north this weekend, better chances next week

For the third day in a row Bakersfield had afternoon sunshine on Thursday.

The sun really warmed us up, too.

Bakersfield hit 62°, our first day in the 60s this month.

Friday is not likely to be quite as warm, but assuming any morning fog clears, Valley highs should be in the 50s.

More significantly, Friday kicks off a stretch of VERY active weather for the state of California.

Rain will be falling in the state Friday through much of next, but nearly all of that rain will stay in northern California through Monday.

We may get a small amount of rain in Kern late Sunday or Monday, but the bulk of the rain stays north, and areas south of Kern will definitely be dry.

That looks to change next week.

Rain will become more widespread across the state, especially as we head toward Wednesday.

This will bring a good chance of rain to Kern County by the time we get to Christmas Eve on Wednesday!

