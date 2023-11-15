Here comes the rain, do-do-do-do

And it’s alright!

Happy Wednesday everyone.

Got your umbrella? Because “Scattered Showers” is the phrase of the day.

We have rain chances coming in from a storm system off the coast of the Golden State.

Here in Bakersfield, they should really start picking up by 10 a.m. and stay on and off throughout the day.

Temps will be in the low 70s.

As for the Kern River Valley, a 90% dance of rain will develop in the late morning as well- with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Our deserts and Grapevine communities will have similar rain chances, as the deserts reach mid 60s and Grapevine reaches mid 50s.

The Grapevine also has a Wind Advisory lasting until tonight with gusts getting near 40 m.p.h. for areas like Lebec.

Will this storm last to tomorrow? Not so much. Chances clear up slightly for Thursday- just in time for 23ABC’s Community Baby Shower.

We could see higher rain chances come right back into the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

