High pressure builds back in

A weak storm system limited our fog Tuesday night.

That system is long gone now, and high pressure will be building back in.

That means fog will become more and more likely over the next few nights.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Wednesday night for all of our Valley areas, and also extends up toward Tehachapi and Tejon Pass.

I don't think fog is likely in our mountain areas, but we could definitely see some dense fog in the foothills leading up to the mountains.

Besides an increase in fog, the high pressure heading our way will also lead to an increase in temperatures, especially outside of the Valley.

Highs this weekend will be in the 70s for many of our desert areas and the KRV!

