High pressure builds back in

High pressure will increase temperatures and fog chances
23ABC Evening weather update January 28, 2026
A weak storm system limited our fog Tuesday night.

That system is long gone now, and high pressure will be building back in.

That means fog will become more and more likely over the next few nights.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Wednesday night for all of our Valley areas, and also extends up toward Tehachapi and Tejon Pass.

I don't think fog is likely in our mountain areas, but we could definitely see some dense fog in the foothills leading up to the mountains.

Besides an increase in fog, the high pressure heading our way will also lead to an increase in temperatures, especially outside of the Valley.

Highs this weekend will be in the 70s for many of our desert areas and the KRV!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Clear

-° / 39°

6%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Mostly Clear

61° / 41°

12%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

63° / 43°

5%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Mostly Clear

67° / 45°

3%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 46°

7%

Monday

02/02/2026

Mostly Clear

61° / 44°

6%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Clear

63° / 44°

5%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Mostly Clear

68° / 45°

2%