High pressure fading, fog still possible

We've been trapped under an area of high pressure for several days, giving us foggy nights and poor air quality.

Fortunately, that's changing soon!

A pacific system will swing through Kern County Tuesday afternoon, breaking the influence of that high pressure.

However, I still believe fog will be possible overnight tonight into Tuesday morning.

Clouds are increasing with our incoming system, and will last through the night and into most of Tuesday, with some sunshine expected later in the day.

Highs will ranged from the lower 60s in the mountains, to upper 60s in the Valley, to mid 70s in the Desert.

Air quality is expected to improve, falling back into the moderate range!

From there, fair weather is expected for the remainder of the work week.