High pressure keeps us warm and dry

December starts with near record highs
23ABC Weather
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 01, 2021
We ended November with not much to report.

Besides some dense fog, it was an uneventful month, with absolutely no rain in Kern County.

That's likely the case for the first part of December, too.

High pressure remains overhead, and has brought near record highs to Kern County on Wednesday.

Highs remain in the 70s nearly countywide through Friday.

As we head into the weekend our strong ridge will break down, and a weak system will move in early next week.

At one point, it looked like that system could at least bring us some light rain, but at this point little to no precipitation is expected for the first week of December.

We'll hope that changes soon, but the signs aren't encouraging.

