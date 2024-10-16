High wind warning in the desert starts Wednesday night

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. It's now the middle of the week, and our weather pattern is changing. A brief cool down starts today and lasts through Friday.
The latest system that's passing through our region will cool us off, but it's also bringing high winds. A high wind warning goes into effect Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. through 11:00 a.m. Friday for the Mojave Desert Slopes. Wind gusts could be up to 50 mph in those areas.
Be safe and have a happy Wednesday.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 80 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 81
Arvin: 81
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 78 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 77
Wofford Heights: 79
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 83 by the afternoon.
California City: 86
Ridgecrest: 90
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 68 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 65
Pine Mountain Club: 65
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: