High Wind Warning Issued for parts of Kern County

KERN COUNTY (CALIF) — Deepening upper low is progged to drop into the Great Basin area during the day Monday and as the the cold frontal trough swings through our area, and SFO-VEF surface pressure gradients increase to around 21 mb, we expect a strong northwesterly wind event to develop Monday. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 AM to 1

PM Monday in the Kern County mountain and desert areas as well as the southern Tulare County mountains. A Wind Advisory is also in

effect for the same time in the SJ Valley. With extremely dry fuels and low RH`s along the west side hills and northern portions

of the SJ Valley, a red Flag Warning is in effect there for the same time period.

Models develop limited precip with this passing system and we can look for scattered showers over the Sierra during the day Monday.

With the cold system, snow levels will drop as low as 4000 ft but snow accumulations are likely to be generally less than 1 inch.

Behind this system we are looking at much cooler temperatures and highs Tuesday are forecast to be around 20 degrees below normal

and lows Wednesday morning will be quite chilly, with some lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Warming and dry conditions are in store after Tuesday as a high pressure ridge builds inland by the end of the week. By next Sunday, there is around a 60 percent probability of high temperatures reaching normal values.