High winds and heavy rain expected to begin Saturday night, rain lingers through Tuesday

Happy Saturday, Kern County. The latest storm to hit California is expected to have impacts in Kern County beginning late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The two major impacts of this storm will be high winds and heavy rain. A wind advisory is in effect for areas in Western Kern through Sunday. Damaging winds are possible from this storm, so please be careful. Wind gusts could be up to 60 miles per hour in our southern mountain communities, including Frazier Park, Lebec and Pine Mountain Club. Wind gusts in the Valley, Kern River Valley, Desert and eastern mountain communities are expected to be between 25 and 40 miles per hour. Wind gusts are expected to dissipate by Sunday night, but rain will hang on for longer.

Rain will begin to fall Saturday night, and projections look like it will stick around until Tuesday. Heavy rain is expected from this storm, and again, a large impact will be to the south mountains, including the greater Frazier Park area. Rainfall is projected to total approximately up to three inches in areas near Pine Mountain Club.

Other areas of Kern County are expected to have significant rainfall, too. Bakersfield and areas in the Valley are projected to total around 3/4 of an inch of rain by Tuesday. Tehachapi, the Kern River Valley and the Desert communities are expected to get around one inch of total rain by Tuesday.

Due to the consistent rainfall this storm will bring, a flood watch is in effect for a majority of Kern County through early Tuesday morning, Feb. 6. In the event of a flood, do not attempt to cross flooded areas. According to the National Weather Service, only six inches of rushing water can cause you to lose your footing, and only two feet of rushing water can sweep away vehicles. Please be careful and do not attempt to travel through flooded and/or closed roadways.

23ABC will continue to bring coverage of this storm as it makes its way East. Please be safe and only travel if necessary.

