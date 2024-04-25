High winds continue in East Kern Thursday, but warmer temperatures are on the way

Good morning and Happy Thursday, Kern County.

As an area of low pressure still remains over California, we'll experience cooler temperatures and high winds for the next 48 hours.

Areas in the desert, including Mojave and California City, are under a high wind warning until Friday at 11:00 p.m. Wind gusts could be up to 50 mph in these areas, so be safe if you're driving through. Keep both hands on the wheel and drive carefully. A wind advisory is also in effect for our mountain communities until Friday. Areas near Tehachapi could feel wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Due to the high winds, temperatures will feel cooler in these areas. Desert highs for Thursday are in the upper 60s to 70s, but expect it to feel chillier than that. Mountain area temperatures are mainly in the 50s for Thursday, and the wind will affect their temperatures, too.

Calmer conditions are expected in Bakersfield with a high around 72 degrees for your Thursday. The cooler temperatures and cloudy conditions last through Friday, but as a high pressure system moves in, temperatures are expected to rise slightly into the weekend.

Have a safe Thursday, Kern County.

